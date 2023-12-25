Live Radio
Man dies after being rescued from car in Anacostia River

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

December 25, 2023, 4:49 PM

A man died after rescue divers pulled him from a car inside the Anacostia River on Monday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Officials responded to a car in the water in the area of the Anacostia River and the 11th Street Bridge at around 1:30 p.m.

DC Fire and EMS deployed its dive team shortly after arriving to the scene.

DC Fire and EMS said three rescue divers and two rescue swimmers entered the water, pulling one man from the vehicle.

The fire department first reported that the man was in life-threatening condition, and D.C. police told WTOP he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

After divers conducted a secondary search of the car and nearby water, nobody else was found.

As of Monday evening, the car remains in the water. D.C. police said they are working to remove it.

