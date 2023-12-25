Man dies after being rescued from car in Anacostia River

Three rescue divers and two rescue swimmers entered the river after officials received a report of a car found in the water. Divers pulled the man from the vehicle, but he died at the scene.

A man is critically injured after rescue divers pulled him from a car inside the Anacostia River on Monday. The department first announced around 1:30 p.m. that it was responding to a car in the water in the area of the Anacostia River and the 11th Street Bridge. DC Fire and EMS deployed its dive team shortly after getting to the scene. Three rescue divers and two rescue swimmers entered the water, DC Fire and EMS said, pulling one man from the vehicle. Nobody else was found after divers conducted a secondary search of the car and nearby water.

Officials responded to a car in the water in the area of the Anacostia River and the 11th Street Bridge at around 1:30 p.m.

DC Fire and EMS deployed its dive team shortly after arriving to the scene.

Update water rescue vehicle in Anacostia River beneath 11th St SE. Divers are conducting a secondary search of the car and nearby water. Shoreline searches also ongoing. 1 adult male transported in critical life threatening condition. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/eby8Wum9Rb — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 25, 2023

DC Fire and EMS said three rescue divers and two rescue swimmers entered the water, pulling one man from the vehicle.

The fire department first reported that the man was in life-threatening condition, and D.C. police told WTOP he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

After divers conducted a secondary search of the car and nearby water, nobody else was found.

As of Monday evening, the car remains in the water. D.C. police said they are working to remove it.