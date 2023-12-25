DC’s Central Union Mission provides hundreds of Christmas meals to men in need

“The men appreciate everything that we do.” The D.C.-area nonprofit, joined by volunteers from the Jewish Community Center of D.C., continued its holiday tradition by serving hot meals on Christmas Day.

Over 200 meals were prepared and served for the men in residence at the Mission’s Massachusetts Avenue location, as well as any walk-in guests. Rick Snyder, kitchen manager and chef at the mission, told WTOP over 250 people were fed on the holiday.

“They’ll come back by and say, ‘Oh, thanks for dinner, it was great,’ or, ‘Thanks for lunch, it was great,’” he said.

Snyder woke up at 5 a.m. this Christmas to provide hot food for hundreds of men separated from their families or living in poverty.

“We have a lot of people who have dedicated some time to come and help in making sure that men get fed,” Snyder said.

Whether it was pork, chicken or a fish option for the one pescatarian, the chef wanted to ensure everyone was fed.

“The men appreciate everything that we do,” Snyder said.

Volunteers from the Jewish Community Center of D.C. joined the staff at Central Union Mission, which is located on Massachusetts Avenue.

“Generally speaking, you know, we like to spend time with our family during that period of time. But here, gentlemen, this is their family,” the Rev. Ronnie Stanley said.

Stanley led the volunteers and men at the mission in a rendition of the song “Joy to the World.” He said helping out around the holidays is what brings him the most joy.

“Every time we’ve been able to serve these gentlemen right here in some way, shape or form and see their lives being transformed, we see joy,” Stanley said.

To volunteer at the mission, visit its website or call 202-745-7118.