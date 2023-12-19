DC police identify, charge man shot by officer near Capital One Arena

D.C. police have identified the man shot by a police officer Monday night during what it says was an "investigative stop" in the Penn Quarter neighborhood.

The department said its force investigation team was on a high visibility patrol around 8:30 p.m. when the incident happened along the 900 block of F Street Northwest near Capital One Arena.

Executive Assistant Chief of Police Jeffery Carroll said during a press conference that police tried to stop a male in a vehicle because they believed he was armed. As officers shouted instructions, the individual “took off running.”

While police were trying to stop him, he displayed a firearm, police said. A police officer then shot the man, later identified as 27-year-old Southeast resident Corey Darnell Branch.

“Medics were immediately called to the scene and officers provided medical aid until paramedics from DC Fire and EMS arrived,” the department said in a release.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Branch, and charged him with assaulting an officer and possession of a controlled substance. The department also charged Branch with six additional firearm charges, including unlawful possession and the carrying of a pistol without a license.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, following police protocol. Carroll also said Monday that police would be reviewing body camera footage of the shooting and interviewing witnesses.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to please contact their information center at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.