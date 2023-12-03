Alabama man sentenced to more than 3 years for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot

An Alabama man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

An Alabama man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Dillion Colby Herrington, 31, of Madison, Alabama, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Police said that he was carrying a knife and taser at the time and was attending the “Stop the Steal Rally” before the riot.

Herrington was on the West Plaza of the Capitol grounds and part of a group of rioters who were “taunting” officers who were in a “defense police line,” according to court documents.

The documents say that Herrington repeatedly approached police displaying his middle finger and approached one officer and shouted, “Look me in the f— eyes, m—f—! I’m coming for you.”

Police say he had to be restrained by other rioters at that time.

Later, the documents say Herrington threw water at police and was sprayed with a “chemical crowd-control agent.”

It was then, police say, that Herrington threw an empty plastic water bottle, a full bottle of water and a COVID mask at officers and then hurled a piece of lumber at an officer, court documents say. The officer was not hit.

Police say Herrington also picked up a bike rack and slammed it down and then pulled an object out of a nearby box with the words “danger high voltage” on it and threw it at officers.

Later in the day, when officers were clearing rioters out of the area, D.C. police said that they saw a knife hanging out of Herrington’s pocked.

When D.C. police detained him and took the “military-style” knife out of his pocket, Herrington said that he also had a taser on him.

He was escorted off Capitol grounds by police but was not arrested at the time. The FBI arrested Herrington on June 8, 2021, according to court records.

More than 1,200 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.