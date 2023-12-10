60-year-old arrested in deadly stabbing of 71-year-old in Southeast DC

A 60-year-old woman from Southeast D.C. was arrested Saturday for the deadly stabbing of a 71-year-old man on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old woman from Southeast D.C. was arrested for the deadly stabbing of a 71-year-old man on Tuesday.

D.C. police say they arrested and charged Linda Archie with assault with intent to kill.

She was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Charmaine Smith.

According to police, officers were responding to the 900 block of 5th Street SE at around 3:45 p.m. when they found Smith suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital. He died on Saturday.

According to a police release, detectives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges.