1 driver seriously injured after 4 crashes along I-295, DC officials say

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

December 25, 2023, 1:20 PM

D.C. Fire and EMS officials respond to an overturned vehicle crash with entrapment along Interstate 295 on Dec. 25, 2023. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS
D.C. officials responded to a string of Christmas morning accidents along a stretch of Interstate 295.

D.C. Fire and EMS and the D.C. Department of Transportation told WTOP that four separate car crashes happened between 11:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 1 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The first two minor crashes happened in the northbound lanes at 11:40 p.m., according to officials.

At around midnight, as DDOT was on the scene clearing those crashes, another collision happened, flipping a vehicle in the southbound lanes upside down and pinning a man underneath the car.

Traffic was snarled waiting for EMTs to free the trapped driver when first responders reported a fourth crash along the same stretch of I-295 between Eastern Avenue and Burroughs Avenue Northeast.

Officials said a man driving the car that overturned had to be removed using extraction equipment and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No one else was in the car with him and no other serious injuries were reported.

DDOT said that all lanes were cleared just after 1 a.m.

DC Fire and EMS officials responded to more than 570 calls between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, according to a social media post from the department. One hundred and forty-three were critical EMS calls, while just over 300 were non-critical. Nearly 130 were classified as fire-related incidents, or other emergencies, according to the department.

Terik King

Terik King is an Associate Producer for WTOP. New to the news industry, before joining WTOP he held roles producing podcasts, unscripted television and content for MTV, the NFL and independent documentary production companies.

terik.king@wtop.com

