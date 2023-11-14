WATCH: 2 NBC Washington employees stuck up DC broadcast tower

Two NBC Washington employees were stuck in a broadcast tower in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

The station broadcast the rescue by D.C. Fire and EMS of the two people who were stranded some 300 feet in the air on an elevator since about 3 p.m. They eventually got on the ground just before 4:20 p.m. NBC Washington reported earlier that while stuck in the tower, they were not in imminent danger. DC Fire said there were no injuries following the rescue.

The transmission tower, located at 4001 Nebraska Ave., is more than 650 feet tall.