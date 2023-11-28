Street closures for US Capitol Christmas Tree lighting Tuesday

The annual Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place Tuesday night. In order to prepare for the event, there will be road closures around D.C.

The annual U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will take place Tuesday on the West Front Lawn, and evening commuters should be aware of some D.C. road closures.

The lighting will start at 5 p.m. The tree will be there through Jan. 1, 2024, according to a news release from the Architect of the Capitol. The event will be open to the public, and people can visit the tree for free.

This year’s Christmas tree will be a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia. It arrived at the Capitol on Nov. 17.

The first Capitol Christmas tree was installed in 1964 and since 1970, the U.S. Forest Service has provided trees, according to the Architect of the Capitol. Since then, it has become a tradition which has lasted for over five decades.

Separately, the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will take place Thursday at the District’s President Park.

Road Closures

Just like in Thursday’s National Christmas Tree lighting, the Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will also have road closures to accommodate the event.

According to Capitol Police, starting around 4 p.m., these roads will be temporarily closed during the ceremony: