Police: Man killed during early-morning shooting in Southeast DC

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

November 1, 2023, 9:24 AM

A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning.

D.C. police told WTOP that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Southern Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue and Suitland Road.

The man killed has not been identified.

Police have not released information on a suspect but said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.

A map with the approximate location of the incident is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

