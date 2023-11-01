Police: Man killed during early-morning shooting in Southeast DC

A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning.
D.C. police told WTOP that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Southern Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue and Suitland Road.
The man killed has not been identified.
Police have not released information on a suspect but said an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.
A map with the approximate location of the incident is below.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.