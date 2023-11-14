At DC rally, mother of two kidnapped by Hamas pleads for more US help in freeing hostages

“Help us. Help me. Help all families bring them home.” Mirit Regev attended the "March for Israel" to push for more help in bringing Hamas' hostages home, including her two children.

On the National Mall Tuesday, Mirit Regev held posters of two people taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7 during a music festival. The faces on the posters belong to her children, 18-year-old Itay Regev and 21-year-old Maya Regev, who haven’t been seen or heard from since that day.

“In the morning, I am crying, and then tonight, I go to sleep and cry,” Mirit Regev said.

She attended the “March for Israel” in D.C. on Tuesday, and, with help from her two nieces who translated, said she is living a “nightmare” and does not know if her children are alive or dead.

This morning on @WTOP hear from the family of Itay and Maya Regev. Both were taken hostage by Hamas while attending a musical festival. “Help me, help us bring them home,” Is what their mother Mirit Regev says she is in the US to ask for. pic.twitter.com/sedqlK9rQw — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) November 15, 2023

She said she struggles to understand how a trip to go dancing could end the way it did. As she spoke, she played a video on her phone showing her two children dancing.

“They’re dancing, dancing. Now, no Itay, no Maya,” Mirit said.

She said she came to the U.S. to share her story with the hope that it will spur more help from the United States and other world powers to bring the hostages home.

“Help us. Help me. Help all families bring them home,” she said.

Even though her children disappeared more than a month ago, Mirit said she holds onto hope that Itay and Maya will be released or rescued. But holding onto that hope gets more and more difficult with each passing day, she said.

To her two children, she said she wants them to know she loves them and that she “will go to the end of the earth” to bring them home.