Dunbar High wins 2023 Turkey Bowl

In what many describe as being the Super Bowl of D.C. sports, Dunbar High School got the victory Thursday in the high school football championship often referred to as the Turkey Bowl.

Dunbar defeated Ballou High School 28-7.

Dunbar was also in the Turkey Bowl last year, but the team lost that game.

“Last year we lost so we know how it feels, but we’re going out with a bang this year,” said Shaunetta Dorn, whose son plays for Dunbar.

“They have a pretty good team,” Dorn said. “I’ve watched a lot of games and I’ve seen growth from the whole team.”

The weather was perfect, and the bleachers were packed with fans including Savion Marshall, who used to play on the Dunbar football team.

Marshall was on the team in 2019, which was the last time Dunbar won the Turkey Bowl.

He said it was something he’ll never forget.

“It’s one of the biggest moments of your life, basically,” Marshall said. “It’s one of the biggest games in D.C. to see who’s the best of the best in high school.”