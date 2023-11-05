Live Radio
DC police: Rocky Apollo, a pit bull terrier, is being held for ransom

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

November 5, 2023, 11:20 PM

Have you seen Rocky Apollo? Police in D.C. are looking for this dog and the man allegedly holding him for ransom. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

In the District, police say they are looking for a suspect who is allegedly holding a Southeast woman’s pit bull terrier for ransom.

Police in the District are looking for this man in connection with an alleged dog theft. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

According to a police report, on Oct. 22, the woman asked a friend, an unidentified suspect, to watch her dog, a brown pit bull terrier mix named Rocky Apollo.

Four days later, when the woman called to retrieve the dog, the suspect asked if he could buy the dog from her. When she said the dog was not for sale, the suspect allegedly said “he was going to kill the dog or that she could give him $250 if she wanted her dog back.”

D.C. police released this picture of the alleged dog thief in a news release Sunday.

Though the police report states the victim and suspect had been “longtime friends,” the suspect’s name was not included in the original police report, nor released to the public.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099.

