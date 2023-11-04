DC police investigation of Southeast shooting causes road closures

D.C. police are investigating a shooting in Southeast on Friday night involving one suspect.

D.C. police are investigating a shooting in Southeast on Friday night involving one suspect where shots were returned by police.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, three D.C. police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3400 block of 13th Place SE.

In a video posted during the early hours of Saturday morning on social media, Acting Chief Pamela Smith said, “Our officers began canvassing the rear of the apartment building, and as they were canvassing the parking lot, a male suspect wearing a white T-shirt, black bottoms, [with] long hair roughly around shoulder length began firing at our officers.”

“As our officers began to return fire, the suspect retreated into the building,” she added.

No injuries were reported.

Current road closures are in effect for the intersection at Congress Street SE,

the 3300 through 3500 blocks of 13th Street SE between Savannah Street and Mississippi Avenue SE and 1200 through 1300 blocks of Congress Street SE between 12th Street and Savannah Street SE.

“It is times like these that are very frustrating for our officers. We are very fortunate that none of our officers were injured tonight,” Smith said.

Metro buses have been notified to reroute service as authorities investigate the shooting.

The involved police officers have been placed on administrative leave and body worn camera footage is under review.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.