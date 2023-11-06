DC official on administrative leave after domestic assault arrest

A top D.C. official is on administrative leave after he was arrested on a charge of domestic assault this week.

Chris Rodriguez, assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer under Mayor Muriel Bowser, was arrested Wednesday and charged with simple assault domestic violence, according to a police report. NBC Washington first reported the arrest.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. has declined to press charges in the case, a spokeswoman told WTOP.

The arrest report states that police responded to Rodriguez’s Sedgwick Street apartment in Northwest at 11:30 p.m. after Rodriguez allegedly pushed his wife Amanda to the ground “with both hands.”

The responding officer wrote in the report that Rodriguez’s daughter “overheard a verbal argument” between Rodriguez and his wife “but did not see any physical altercation between.”

The report also states that Rodriguez’s wife “did not have any visible injuries.”

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Second District for further processing.

In a statement on behalf of Rodriguez and his wife, attorneys Amy Spain and Katherine O’Rourke said “a family medical emergency” created stress and anxiety for the pair. The statement also states that neither person “physically harmed the other,” nor did they intend anyone to be arrested due to verbal dispute.

“Mrs. Rodriguez did not encourage nor request any charges to be brought against Dr. Rodriguez, and the charges against him were dropped,” the statement read. “Both parties wish to move forward to work amicably, and they request privacy at this time to focus on their children.”

The assistant city administrator is a longtime member of Bowser’s administration. He was the director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency until 2023.

Rodriguez also served as the incident commander for D.C.’s COVID-19 response.

He is the latest member of Bowser’s administration to face legal troubles.

In June, former Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio was found to have sexually harassed a city employee, according to a probe.

Chris Geldart, a top D.C. public safety official, resigned in October of last year after being accused of assault.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.