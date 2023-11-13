DC has the lowest percentage of obese adults, report finds

D.C. has the lowest percentage of obese adults and physically inactive adults, according to a report from WalletHub on the most obese states in the country.

Whether it’s running, walking, hiking or some other form of getting that body moving, D.C. is on it.

A new report from personal finance site WalletHub on the most obese states in the country found that the District has the lowest percentage of physically inactive adults at about 15%. That’s two times lower than in Mississippi, which had the highest percentage of inactive adults at more than 30%.

D.C. also has the lowest percentage of obese adults at just below 25%. West Virginia came in with the highest percentage of obese adults at 41%.



Virginia and Maryland were in the middle of the pack at 23rd and 25th respectively on the list for both the percentage of adults that were inactive as well as those that are obese.

The goal of the report was to determine where obesity and inactivity are the highest.

To get their lists, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District across 31 key metrics including comparing the obese and overweight population to the sugary beverages each area drank as well as health care costs related to obesity.