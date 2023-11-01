Body of man who had been shot found inside trash can in Southeast DC

D.C. police said officers were called to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, after someone found human remains.

The body of a man who was shot to death was found inside a garbage can in Southeast D.C. on Monday night.

D.C. police said officers were called to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue Southeast, after someone found human remains at around 7:30 p.m.

Human remains were inside of the trash can in the Fairlawn neighborhood and an autopsy report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

In an update Thursday, D.C. police identified the man as 25-year-old Kwame Keith. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at at 202-727-9099 or anonymously tip by texting 50411.