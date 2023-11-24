Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Arrest made in series…

Arrest made in series of DC dumpster fires

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

November 24, 2023, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. authorities have arrested a suspect following a series of fires in Northwest.

Most of the fires happened along Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown.

Investigators said they believe the fires — which damaged two businesses near the Tenleytown Metro station Monday night — were intentionally set. The fires were set in outside trash cans and dumpsters.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WTOP the suspect is not yet connected to all of the fires, which include two more on Thanksgiving.

No further information about the suspect was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Tips can be submitted online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up