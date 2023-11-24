Arrest made in series of DC dumpster fires

D.C. authorities have arrested a suspect following a series of dumpster fires in Northwest.

Most of the fires happened along Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown.

Investigators said they believe the fires — which damaged two businesses near the Tenleytown Metro station Monday night — were intentionally set. The fires were set in outside trash cans and dumpsters.

Statement from DC Fire and EMS on the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with various intentionally set outside fires in NW DC. Investigation ongoing…submit tips: https://t.co/StAQx2ZyGj pic.twitter.com/XLUQuBV8qy — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 24, 2023

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WTOP the suspect is not yet connected to all of the fires, which include two more on Thanksgiving.

No further information about the suspect was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Tips can be submitted online.