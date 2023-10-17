Thousands of DC voter records revealed to be exposed so far in data breach

The agency said exposed voter records contained information gathered from its canvassing process between Aug. 9, 2019, and Jan. 25, 2022.

Fewer than 4,000 voter records have been found to be exposed following a data breach revealed earlier this month, the D.C. Board of Elections said Monday.

The board said in a statement that on Oct. 5, it “became aware that a hacking group known as RansomVC claimed to have breached DCBOE’s records and accessed 600,000 lines of US voter data, including DC voter records.”

DCBOE said it discovered the breach through its website’s hosting provider, DataNet, and had taken it down as a precaution. The agency said no internal databases or servers were “directly compromised.”

The agency said it continues working with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s Computer (MS-ISAC) Incident Response Team to review a “forensic analysis of the data set,” the statement said.

The D.C. Board of Elections said it would release a report on what data was exposed and contact impacted voters following an internal review.

A “Website Under Maintenance” banner was posted on the website Tuesday morning, but DCBOE said, “it remains safe and secure to register to vote online.”

WTOP has reached out to the D.C. Board of Elections for additional information.