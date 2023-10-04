Street closures, transit detours in DC for ‘Open Streets Georgia Avenue’

Three miles of Georgia Avenue will be closed to vehicles on Saturday for DDOT's Open Streets event that encourages D.C. residents to walk, run, bike and play along the Northwest street.

Three miles of Georgia Avenue will be closed to vehicles on Saturday for the District Department of Transportation’s Open Streets event that encourages residents to walk, run, bike and play along the Northwest street.

The route will feature free workout classes, musical performances, community yoga, roller derby lessons and many more events. Check out DDOT’s website for the full schedule.

Open Streets is meant to encourage community, healthy lifestyles and sustainable modes of transportation, with bike repair clinics, bike mechanics classes and even bike decorating being offered at the event. DDOT will also be giving away 170 free bikes in a raffle. District residents can apply through the Open Streets webpage.

Georgia Avenue will be closed off from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, from Missouri Avenue to Barry Place NW. Traffic will be redirected to North Capitol Street, 13th Street NW and Bryant Street NW. Here is a map of the vehicle detour plan released by DDOT.

Buses operating on or near Georgia Avenue will also be on a detour plan during the event. The bus routes below will be affected; the detours are outlined on DDOT’s website.

You can find more information on the Open Streets website.

