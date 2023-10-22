Police release photo of suspect who stabbed a man on Metro bus in Georgetown

A man was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed on a Metrobus Saturday night.

At about 5:45 p.m., Metro Transit Police said officers responded to a bus on 34th Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW in the Glover Park neighborhood of D.C., where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect and have released a photo as the investigation is ongoing, according to a Metro spokesperson.

Metro Transit Police are offering a $1,000 cash reward for anyone with information in the case. Police can be contacted at 202-962-2121 or by text at MY-MTPD.

A map of where the stabbing took place is below.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed this report.