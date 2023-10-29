13-year-old shot, killed by off-duty federal officer in attempted DC carjacking

An initial investigation reveals that a federal security officer shot one of two juveniles who attempted to carjack his vehicle. The security guard is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

A 13-year-old was shot and killed following an attempted carjacking in Penn Quarter.

D.C. police say they were called to the 600 block of D Street in Northwest around 10 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a shooting.

Vernard Toney Jr., of Southeast, D.C. was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

D.C. police found during an initial investigation that a federal security officer who was off duty was sitting in his car when two juveniles approached him and demanded he exit the vehicle, according to a news release.

Police say one of the suspects was reportedly holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. As the security officer was getting out of the car, he used a hand gun to shoot one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the area.

According to police, the security guard legally owned the firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, the security guard is not facing any criminal charges.

