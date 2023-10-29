VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Howard University gets shout…

Howard University gets shout out on ‘very DC SNL’ show

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 29, 2023, 10:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In between musical acts and other performances, D.C.’s Howard University got an unexpected shout-out on NBC’s Saturday Night Live last night in a skit about soul food and cultural assumptions.

In a skit imitating competitive culinary shows like “Top Chef,” two chefs — one a Black female, the other a white male — are asked to create an authentic soul food dish for two Black judges. When the dishes are revealed, one of them is a spot on southern combo, while the other is a laughable “deconstructed” fusion concoction, including “okra foam” and “impossible catfish made from soy protein.”

The twist comes when it’s revealed that it was the white chef, played by SNL host Nate Bargatze, who created the winning, authentic soul food plate. On his win, and to the confounded judges, he repeatedly says, “I’m sorry.”

At the end, celebrity Padma Lakshmi makes a cameo to award the winner a guest spot on a series called “The Black Kitchen,” as well as making him a cultural ambassador for D.C.’s Howard University, one of the oldest HBCU’s in the U.S.

The winner’s response? “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean for this to happen.”

The D.C. Council wasted no time hailing the shoutout, even as the show was still airing.

And if Howard University wasn’t enough, D.C. area rock icon Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters were also featured musical guests on last night’s show, prompting the council to hail last night’s episode “a very DC SNL.”

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

jbarlow@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up