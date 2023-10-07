Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Hackers access voter information…

Hackers access voter information in DC Board of Elections data breach

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 7, 2023, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. Board of Elections announced Friday that in a data breach, hackers were able to access thousands of D.C. residents’ voter records.

In a release, DCBOE said it became aware a hacking group known as RansomVC got access to 600,000 lines of U.S. voter data on Thursday. DCBOE, alongside its “data security and federal government partners,” are now investigating the breach.

The board said it discovered a breach through its website and its hosting provider DataNet, and has since taken down its website as a precaution, which now displays a message saying “Website Under Maintenance.”

DCBOE took down its website and replaced it with a maintenance page upon learning that the website was the source of the breach. (DCBOE website)

DCBOE continues to assess the full extent of the breach, identify vulnerabilities, and take appropriate measures to secure voter data and systems,” a spokesperson wrote.

Although most voter registration data is public information, some can be made confidential by the board.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up