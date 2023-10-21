Antisemitic graffiti found in American University student dorm

Officials at American University in Northwest D.C. said a Nazi slogan and swastikas were painted on two dorm rooms in which Jewish students reside at Letts Hall.

Antisemitic graffiti was found in a student dorm at American University in Northwest D.C. Thursday night.

The school said it is investigating the graffiti that took place in Letts Hall. Officials said a Nazi slogan and swastikas were painted on two dorm rooms in which Jewish students reside and inside a bathroom.

University President Sylvia Burwell called the actions “reprehensible” and said that hate speech won’t be tolerated.

“When we are so deeply focused on our community of care ─ supporting each and every member of our community who is in pain and feeling scared and vulnerable ─ it is unacceptable that our Jewish community was targeted and harmed through this act,” Burwell wrote in a letter. “It violates the values that define our community.”

She said the school will take disciplinary actions against those responsible for these acts. The university also said it will focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of students.

“The events in the Middle East and the related concerns in communities everywhere, including ours, will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Acts of antisemitism and hatred like what happened in Letts Hall undermine the foundational efforts of support and safety that so many in our community are moving forward,” Burwell concludes in the letter.

On Oct. 13, antisemitic graffiti drawn with apparent chocolate sauce was found in the Chantilly High School student parking lot.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was a law professor at the university for over 25 years, expressed his disgust about the situation.

“I’m appalled by the Nazi graffiti at American University,” Raskin said on X, formerly Twitter. “Antisemitism and racism are gateways to the destruction of democracy; universities must act.”

Burwell said anyone with information on the graffiti is asked to call the school’s police department at 202-885-2999.

“Acts of hate, intimidation, and dehumanization cannot be the way we live together and treat one another. This includes physical threats, as well as online harassment and doxxing,” Burwell said. “No matter your background, ethnicity, or faith, everyone has a right to feel safe.”