Antisemitic graffiti drawn with apparent chocolate sauce found in Fairfax Co. school parking lot

Fairfax County police say they're investigating after discovering what appeared to be an antisemitic symbol drawn with chocolate sauce in the Chantilly High School student parking lot.

Fairfax County police said they are investigating after discovering what appeared to be an antisemitic symbol drawn with chocolate sauce in the Chantilly High School student parking lot.

School resources officers took a graffiti report Tuesday around 1 p.m., police said.

In an initial message to families Tuesday, Principal Amy Goodloe said a student and staff member reported the antisemitic language and symbol written on the ground in the student parking lot across the street from the school.

The incident resulted in an increased security presence at the school this week, Goodloe said.

“Here at Chantilly, and across FCPS, we will not tolerate antisemitism, or any acts of hate in

our schools. It is unacceptable that any student feels that this is appropriate behavior,” Goodloe wrote.

In a follow-up note sent Wednesday, Goodloe said school leaders are working with the county’s chief equity office and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to provide resources to students, teachers and families.

Some of those efforts include training staff on how to respond as incidents arise and creating and supporting student-initiated affinity groups, Goodloe wrote in her message.

“We have made a commitment in FCPS that any time these acts of hate arise, we will share them with our school community to send a clear message that we denounce these actions,” Goodloe said.

Fairfax County police said the case is still being investigated, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sully District Police Station at 703-814-7000.

In response to WTOP’s inquiry about the incident, police also said the department is increasing patrols and visibility “around our houses of worship and reached out to many faith-based communities. At this time, no specific threats have been identified to the county. We will continue to maintain a presence to support our faith-based community.”