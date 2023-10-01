1 dead in shooting at Southeast apartment complex

A man is dead after being shot nearby his home in Southeast on Thursday afternoon, D.C. police say.

Comm. Lashay Makal at the scene of a fatal shooting in Anacostia on Oct. 5, 2023. (Courtesy 7 News)

It happened in an apartment complex in the 2600 Block of Stanton Road Southeast just before noon, D.C. police said.

The man, who was shot multiple times before dying at the scene, lived nearby and was in his 30s, Cmdr. Lashay Makal said at a news conference.

“Everyone is sick and tired of what’s happening,” Makal said. “I’m really asking the community to show up for this family. This family is grieving; they lost a loved one. Please reach out to us and give us any information that can bring some closure to yet another act of senseless violence.”

Early in the investigation, police said they were searching for a person who has bushy hair and was wearing a school uniform. But Makal said that police now couldn’t confirm a “usable” lookout for any individual.

It isn’t clear whether one or multiple suspects were involved, Makal said. There’s no known motive.

KIPP DC Discover Academy is about a quarter of a mile away from where the shooting happened. The high school’s students were initially put on a lockdown, which has since been lifted.

The shooting happened nearby where Rep. Henry Cuellar’s car was found after it was stolen Monday night. Makal said there’s no information linking the shooting to the carjacking.

