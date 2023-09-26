Video shows armed suspects, vehicle in Southeast DC shooting

Video released on Monday shows three armed suspects and a white van that D.C. police say were involved in a shooting last week that left one person wounded in a Southeast neighborhood.
It happened on Friday night just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, in Southeast D.C.
Surveillance footage shows three people, all armed with handguns, get out of their vehicle.
The suspects left in their vehicle before officers arrived to the scene of the shooting.
D.C. police released the video captured by a surveillance camera in order to help with identifying the suspects and the vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
Here’s a map of the area where police said the shooting happened:
