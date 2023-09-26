Video shows armed suspects, vehicle in Southeast DC shooting

Video released on Monday shows three armed suspects and a white van that D.C. police say were involved in a shooting last week that left one person wounded in a Southeast neighborhood.

Video released on Monday shows three armed suspects and a white van that D.C. police say were involved in a shooting last week that left one person wounded in a Southeast neighborhood.

It happened on Friday night just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, in Southeast D.C.

Surveillance footage shows three people, all armed with handguns, get out of their vehicle.

A 56-year-old woman was shot but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, D.C. police told WTOP on Tuesday.

The suspects left in their vehicle before officers arrived to the scene of the shooting.

D.C. police released the video captured by a surveillance camera in order to help with identifying the suspects and the vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the shooting happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.