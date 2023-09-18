Foundation encourages wealth building for disadvantaged communities

Financial health and wellness webinars, facilitated by financial expert Lynn Richardson, are trying to change grim statistics around African-American financial literacy, wellness and resilience.

According to Karla Green, executive director of the Delta Research and Educational Foundation (DREF), the ten-week series through Nov. 16 is focusing on issues like “buying homes, buying cars, paying for education, preparing as we get older to pay for medical expenses” that impact people from high school students to retirees.

The series is designed to help people look at financial issues and others in a healthy way so that they can be proactive when it comes to saving and investing, not just today but in the future.

“We’re especially trying to reach those single parents and folks who are really struggling to get to the next level in wealth so that you’re moving from the apartment to owning your own home,” Green said.

She added that the organization wants to help people look at the big picture and their personal finances in a much healthier way. For those reasons, DREF reached out to disenfranchised communities nationwide, offering their Stair Steps to W.E.A.L.T.H interactive webinars.

“When we feel good about our money, we feel good about our lives,” Green says.

To find out more, go to DeltaFoundation.net or register for a webinar online.

