Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Water finishes work…

DC Water finishes work on tunnel to alleviate Northeast flooding

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 16, 2023, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Water says construction has been finished on the Northeast Boundary Tunnel. The tunnel has been in the works for six years. (Courtesy DC Water)
Construction on a new tunnel has just finished in D.C., with the goal of alleviating dangerous flooding during major storms.

D.C. Water says construction has been finished on the Northeast Boundary Tunnel. The tunnel has been in the works for six years.

The purpose of the tunnel is to reduce water and sewer backups that can then cause major issues on area streets.

The big goal is to prevent flooding on Rhode Island Avenue, where flash flooding in August killed 10 dogs at the now-closed pet day care center District Dogs.

The tunnel runs under the street and will add 90 million gallons of storm water storage.

D.C. Water says it is the largest component of the Clean Rivers Project. It starts south of RFK Stadium and runs north to Rhode Island Avenue and west to R Street Northwest.

The tunnel cost $583 million to construct and runs over 27,000 feet long. According to D.C. Water, it will lead to a 98% reduction in overflow to the Anacostia River.

According to D.C. Water, experts say the flooding issues were caused by population growth in the area.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up