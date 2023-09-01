1 man killed, 5 injured after Southwest DC shooting

Police say one man was killed and a four people were injured after a shooting that took place in Southwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Carlos Heraud told reporters during a news conference that police believe all the victims knew each other.

The assistant chief said police responded to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. at a residence on the 200 block of M Street SW, a few blocks west of Nationals Park. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene.

“Once again, this investigation is very early,” Heraud said. “What we do know is that it appears all the parties involved, or all the parties I have mentioned thus far, know each other in some way, shape or form.”

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other male victim with gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Heraud.

One other man had injuries from falling down in the residence during the shooting, but he was not suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three other males who were injured in the shooting checked themselves into a nearby hospital, according to authorities. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

One neighbor that has lived in the Waterfront neighborhood since 2014 told WTOP that she still believes it is a safe neighborhood and that “it’s not necessarily the people that claim these cities for generations and decades” that are committing crimes in the area.

“It happens,” she said. “That’s the beautiful thing about the neighborhood, it’s diverse, it’s all types of backgrounds. But there’s also going to be elements of crime.”

She said she does not plan to move and that she believes many people committing crimes in D.C. are from the surrounding area and not the District itself.

“It happens everywhere,” she said. “And the unfortunate thing, sometimes these people, they don’t live here … I just love this city so much, so I can’t really give credit to it really being something that’s just isolated, people that knew each other. It happens.”

Police have not identified any suspects so far.

“If and when we do get any information for lookouts on suspects … we’ll make sure to go to the media as soon as possible,” Heraud said.

WTOP's Luke Garrett and Sandra Jones contributed to this story.

