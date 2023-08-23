‘Re-capitation’: National Cathedral’s gargoyle gets its head back 12 years after quake rocked DC

Twelve years after an earthquake caused major at Washington's National Cathedral, a stone gargoyle's head was finally rejoined to its clawed body.

The twin towers of the National Cathedral stand without scaffolding after 12 years of repairs from the 2011 earthquake. Head stone mason Joe Alonso wearing a hard hat with the amount of money donated and still needed for the repair of the National Cathedral. The gargoyle named “Mr. Decapitated” after it lost its head in the 2011 earthquake. (Luke Garrett/WTOP) Luke Garrett/WTOP A gargoyle formerly known at “Mr. Decapitated” sits with its head re-installed after it fell in the 2011 earthquake. (Luke Garrett/WTOP) Luke Garrett/WTOP The National Cathedral’s east towers stand without any scaffolding. (Luke Garrett/WTOP) Luke Garrett/WTOP ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake that famously shook D.C. in 2011 sent the head of a gargoyle atop the Washington National Cathedral flying.

“All that energy was going up the walls,” head mason at the cathedral Joe Alonso said. “Going, going, going — like the cracking of a whip … boom!”

Pinnacles and other stone fixtures were also launched off the sides of the nation’s second largest church during the quake.

“Gothic cathedrals and earthquakes don’t mix,” Alonso mused.

As it turned out, the gargoyle on the southwest pinnacle was the only gothic drainage spout to fully lose its head, earning it the name “Mr. Decapitation.”

“We’ve been calling him ‘D-cap’ for short,” Alonso said. “But today we are going to call him recap. You are going to witness a re-capitation.”

Made of Indiana limestone, the bat-like stone face finally rejoined its clawed body on Wednesday — 12 years after the 2011 tremor.

Dean of the Cathedral Randy Hollerith called the “re-capitation” a milestone. But he added that the $40 million project isn’t only about giving the cathedral a face lift.

“They’re strengthening the cathedral,” Hollerith said. “They’re strengthening the buttresses and their connections to the nave walls. They’re strengthening every area that they’re working on so that some of the things we experienced in this earthquake, we won’t experience the next time.”

As for the timeline, Alonso said he hopes to complete the scaffolding work around the National Cathedral by 2027.

But Hollerith said that it’s a slow process.

“Everything is carved by our stone masons … so it’s not a quick process,” he said.

So far, church officials have raised $24 million for the project. They said $14 million are still needed.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.