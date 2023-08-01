Police: No injuries after officer exchanges gunfire with armed person in Northeast DC

No one was hurt and the person police said opened fire on officers has been taken into custody, Assistant D.C. Police Leslie Parsons told reporters during a news conference.

Authorities in D.C. say an officer exchanged gunfire with an armed person who fired at police early Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C.

It happened about 5:25 a.m. near 17th Street and Benning Road in Northeast D.C. shortly after officers from the Fifth District were called to the area for the sound of gunshots.

While officers were on the scene investigating, they encountered a person who “totally unprovoked” pulled out a gun and began firing shots in the direction of an officer, Parsons said.

The officer returned fired, and the person fled, before later being apprehended two blocks away on Gales Street, according to police. Parsons said officers also recovered a firearm.

Parsons said the officer was wearing a body-worn camera, and the footage is now being reviewed by the department’s Internal Affairs Division, which is investigating the use of force.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

