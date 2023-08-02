Man in critical condition after crash with DC ambulance

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Farragut Street NW shortly before 7:30 this morning.

A man is in a hospital in critical condition after his van crashed with an ambulance in Northwest D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Farragut Street NW shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The Fire and EMS staff involved in the crash reported no injuries but were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The man in the other vehicle was extricated and taken to a trauma center.

According to D.C. police Cmdr. Nikki Lavenhouse, the passenger vehicle was traveling northbound while the ambulance was traveling southbound, and it seems the passenger vehicle left its lane.

Vito Maggiolo, the public information officer for Fire and EMS, said the ambulance was not carrying any passengers at the time of the crash — it was responding to a call.

It has “been a while” since a D.C. Fire and EMS vehicle was involved in “an accident of this magnitude,” Maggiolo said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

