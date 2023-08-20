DC man pleads guilty for 2020 armed carjacking spree

A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an armed carjacking spree in May 2020 that saw him swapping out stolen cars and shooting at police officers throughout the District and Prince George's County, Maryland, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an armed carjacking spree in May 2020, that saw him swapping out stolen cars and shooting at police officers throughout the District and Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tywan Jamad Cummings, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday to carjacking; using, possessing, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence; and assaulting, resisting, or interfering with a police officer with a dangerous weapon, a news release said.

On the morning of May 17, 2020, Cummings pointed an AR-style rifle at, and stole the vehicle of, a man inflating a tire in the neighborhood of Trinidad in Northeast D.C., according to government evidence.

Shortly after, Cummings then drove that vehicle into Maryland, where he carjacked a nurse at gunpoint outside of a Prince George’s County hospital, the release said.

Later that evening and into the early morning hours of May 18, multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies pursued a different stolen vehicle driven by Cummings into Southeast D.C., where he crashed into a gas station and fled on foot, opening fire on officers with a handgun.

After 2 a.m., police said Cummings burglarized an occupied residence and hid in an upstairs bedroom, where he was arrested. He has remained in custody since.

No victims were injured during the succession of Cummings’ actions. Officers recovered a handgun, an AR-style rifle, and over 100 rounds of ammunition from the defendant and the stolen vehicles.

Cummings’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.