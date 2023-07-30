Radio host Don Geronimo fired after ‘sexist’ comments aimed at WUSA9 sports anchor

The radio partner for the Washington Commanders has fired morning show anchor Don Geronimo after he made sexist comments disparaging a WUSA9 sports anchor during his broadcast.

The radio partner for the Washington Commanders has fired morning show anchor Don Geronimo after he made sexist comments disparaging a WUSA9 sports anchor during his broadcast on Thursday.

The comments were made during his broadcast from the Commanders’ training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on WBIG-FM (100.3 FM), according to a WUSA9 article about the incident.

“Hey look, Barbie’s here. Hi, Barbie girl,” Geronimo said at WUSA9’s Sharla McBride, while live on air. “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader.”

McBride said in the WUSA9 article that she was “hurt and incredibly offended” by the comments and said that statements like that “discredit” her as a professional. “Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders’ swift response in handling this matter,” she said. Geronimo and his colleague, fellow radio personality Crash Young, were taken off the air on Friday morning. “After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” said Aaron Hyland,

iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president, in a statement Saturday night. “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values,” he added. Geronimo, whose real name is Mike Sorce, joined WBIG-FM in September 2021. “At this time I will not be providing comment on the events of the last few days,” Geromino said in a post on Facebook. “I am continuing to consult with my advisers as to my options moving forward, including an accurate reflection of the situation,” he said.

The Don Geronimo Show profile page on WBIG’s website has been taken down.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.