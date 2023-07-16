Police identify cyclist killed in Northwest DC shooting

Resident Dzhoy Zuckerman, 27, was discovered by police just before 12:10 a.m. Saturday with apparent gunshot wounds.

Dzhoy Zuckerman (left) and a friend on the route to Delaware on the boardwalk in Rehoboth on the 4th of July. (Courtesy Paul Yepez)

A bicyclist shot dead in Northwest D.C. on Saturday has been identified by police

Resident Dzhoy Zuckerman, 27, was discovered by police just before 12:10 a.m. Saturday with apparent gunshot wounds in the 6100 block of 3rd Street NW.

Zuckerman wasn’t breathing when first responders arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zuckerman was identified as a cyclist and friend who was “a very good influence on others” by community members speaking to news outlet NBC Washington.

“Phenomenal person,” cyclist Amos Smith said. “This is a person that’s so uplifting in our community.”

D.C. police did not share information about possible suspects in this incident.

The department is offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in this case.

