DC police arrest murder suspect in Northeast shooting

D.C. police have arrested and charged a suspect with the deadly shooting of a Southeast resident in early July.

Antwain Ulmer, an 18-year-old resident of Cheverly, Maryland, is charged with premeditated first degree murder while armed in the killing of Charles Sullivan, 30, of Northeast D.C.

A warrant was issued in D.C. Superior Court for Ulmer’s arrest before members of the FBI Safe Streets Cross Border Task Force and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force took him into custody Friday.

Ulmer waived his right to an extradition hearing, according to a release from the department, and was taken into District custody.

Officials said the shooting happened after midnight on July 9 in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast.

When police arrived, they found Sullivan shot inside an area establishment. First responders with D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene, where Sullivan died.

