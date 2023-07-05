1 dead, several hurt after being struck by car in Georgetown hospital parking garage

Five pedestrians are injured after they were struck by the driver of a car in the parking garage of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in D.C. Thursday afternoon.

One person is dead and at least five others are hurt after they were struck by the driver of a car in the parking garage of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in D.C. Thursday afternoon.

D.C. police confirmed that one victim, an adult woman, died at the hospital from her injuries.

According to police, the additional victims — all adults — are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS originally reported that five pedestrians were injured, but said on Twitter around 3:40 p.m. that the hospital had confirmed a sixth victim was receiving treatment. However, D.C. police are saying that five people were struck.

EMS first responders were called to the scene in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road NW around 12:45 p.m.

Multiple pedestrians struck parking garage at @Georgetown hospital, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW. Currently five patients all being treated in the Hospital ER. Driver is also being evaluated. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/JNTeKJtxcj — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 20, 2023

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said at a news conference that emergency room personnel witnessed the crash and quickly transported the victims to care.

Maggiolo said he and his team are not aware of the patients’ conditions.

According to Maggiolo, an off-duty D.C. police officer was also on the scene and helped administer emergency care before the victims were brought inside the hospital.

The driver was evaluated at the scene and appeared to have no physical injuries. The driver did seem to be in “distress,” Maggiolo said.

The driver was operating a sedan. Maggiolo had no other details on the car’s make or model.

Reservoir Road NW reopened hours after the accident, allowing visitors to enter and exit the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the police department’s Major Crash Unit.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the crash.

