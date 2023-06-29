‘The city is not safe’: Eighth-grade student shot, killed in Southeast DC

The eighth grade student at Digital Pioneers Academy in D.C., who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast, has been identified as 15-year-old Jaylin Osbourne.

School officials confirmed Osbourne’s passing in a letter sent out by Mashea M. Ashton, the school’s founder and CEO, who described him as a “bright student,” a “dedicated friend” and a “big brother.”

“He was a hardworking and curious scholar who was seen as a leader among his classmates,” Ashton said in the letter. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

She said that this latest tragedy highlights the unfortunate reality of D.C.’s youth gun violence. As a result, Ashton said she’s recommending parents keep their children indoors at night and during daytime supervised activities.

“There is nothing more important to me than your child’s safety,” Ashton said. “Right now, the city is not safe, and violence usually increases in the summer when young people are out unsupervised.”

Osbourne is the fourth Digital Pioneers Academy student to be gunned down off-campus this year, the school said. Ashton said that she will meet with local officials in the coming weeks to demand more public safety in D.C. neighborhoods.

Police said that around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to the 2600 block of Stanton Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Osbourne, who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 202-727-9099.

