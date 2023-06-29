Firefighters hurt battling major blaze at Georgetown restaurant

Two D.C. firefighters were hurt battling a large blaze at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in an attached storage area behind Ristorante Piccolo on 31st Street in Georgetown. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

The fire broke out in an attached storage area behind Ristorante Piccolo on 31st Street in Georgetown. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

The fire broke out in an attached storage area behind Ristorante Piccolo on 31st Street NW, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Eventually, the fire flared up into a two-alarm blaze. Firefighters were inside the restaurant battling the flames when the roof collapsed on them, triggering a “mayday” call, according to D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly.

“A mayday is something firefighters use when they’re in danger,” he said. “Very fortunately, everybody was able to escape the building.”

No firefighters were injured in the collapse, but two did suffer minor injuries battling the flames. They were both taken to the hospital where they were treated and released a few hours later.

A total of about 120 firefighters responded to the scene.

Donnelly said fighting the flames proved difficult — especially because of the poor air quality in D.C. originating from Canadian wildfires that has again drifted south into the region.

“It’s probably one of the tougher days we could have to fight a fire,” Donnelly said.

He added, “We have all these firefighters in here in 60 pounds of gear, breathing in the air. It is a tough job. And they are, they truly are, D.C.’s bravest.”

By shortly after 4 p.m. nearly four hours after the fire broke out, D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was under control. Firefighters remained at the scene to monitor for hot spots.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that M Street was closed in Georgetown between Wisconsin Avenue and 31st Street due to the ongoing fire department activity. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

