DC man arrested in killing of teenager inside Metro railcar

Keith Williams, 23, was arrested in connection with last month's deadly shooting of 17-year-old Brendan Ofori inside a Metro railcar, D.C. police said.

Keith Williams of Southeast, D.C., is charged with first degree murder while armed with a weapon, according to a news release from D.C. police.

The shooting happened just before noon on May 28 inside a Metro railcar traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station in Southwest, D.C. police said. The operator of the Green Line train found out about the shooting just before arriving at the Navy Yard Station, where the train ultimately stopped.

When officers got to the train, D.C. police said they found 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, Maryland, shot dead.

Williams was arrested Friday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

