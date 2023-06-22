Live Radio
Body found in DC’s Anacostia River

Ana Golden

June 22, 2023, 11:31 AM

A body was recovered from the Anacostia River in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, authorities said.

D.C. Fire and EMS said personnel were called to the river around 9:30 a.m. That’s when a body was found along the shoreline, near the boat ramp at Anacostia Park.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

A map showing the area where the body was found is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

