Body found in DC’s Anacostia River

A body was recovered from the Anacostia River in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, authorities said.

D.C. Fire and EMS said personnel were called to the river around 9:30 a.m. That’s when a body was found along the shoreline, near the boat ramp at Anacostia Park.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

A map showing the area where the body was found is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

