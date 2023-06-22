Body found in DC’s Anacostia River

A body was recovered from the Anacostia River in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, authorities said.
D.C. Fire and EMS said personnel were called to the river around 9:30 a.m. That’s when a body was found along the shoreline, near the boat ramp at Anacostia Park.
The identity of the person has not yet been released.
A map showing the area where the body was found is below.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.
