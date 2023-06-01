1 man killed in Southeast DC apartment fire

A man was killed after an apartment in Southeast D.C. accidentally caught on fire early Monday morning.

Flames broke out just before 3:30 a.m. at a three-floor apartment building in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, according to a tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS.

The flames started in the kitchen and were confined to that area of a first-floor apartment in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, a fire department spokesperson told WTOP.

The man was removed from the fire with critical life-threatening injuries. He died “despite intense advanced medical efforts,” according to the fire department. He wasn’t publicly identified.

Others on the floors above the fire sheltered in place, the spokesperson said.

The fire department has said the fire was accidental, but no details were offered as to what caused flames to break out in the kitchen.

Here’s a map of the area where the fire happened:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

