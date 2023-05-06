Live Radio
The Hip-Hop Block Party returns to the National Mall this summer

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 6, 2023, 7:28 AM

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced Friday that its Hip-Hop Block Party is returning this August.

According to the museum’s news release, the party on the National Mall will “honor 50 years of hip-hop’s artistry, innovation and global transcendence.” It will take place at the intersection of Madison Drive NW and 14th Street on August 12.

The event will include performances by some of hip-hop’s most influential DJs and artists. There will also be interactive games for attendees to enjoy, including graffiti art and break dancing.

The NMAHHC will also be installing an outdoor panel exhibition highlighting new hip-hop artifacts from the museum’s collection. Within the NMAAHC itself, there will be hip-hop focused tours of galleries and the return of Club Café, with a hip-hop inspired menu.

Additional information will be available on the Hip-Hop Block Party website, including performance schedules, activities and special guests. All of the activities and performances are free, and tickets will be available on the museum’s website in July.

