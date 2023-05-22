Northeast DC school closed until Wednesday following shooting that hospitalized student

An 18-year-old student is in the hospital after a shooting outside a school in Northeast D.C. on Monday afternoon.

D.C. police said it happened just after 1:30 p.m. outside the KIPP DC College Prep School on Brentwood Parkway.

A DC Fire and EMS spokesman said the victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. The school said the student is in “stable condition” and is expected to be released from the hospital Monday night.

The school also said that it will be closed Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday, with mental health care services available to students, as well as “additional police presence at school in the coming days.”

In a letter sent to families, the school said the it went into lockdown after learning of the shooting outside campus. Staff and students stayed in their classroom with the doors locked, and D.C. police were called immediately

Once the scene was secured, the school contacted parents about dismissal procedures.

“We are outraged and concerned by the uptick in violence in our community,” the school said in a letter to parents.

The shooting comes days after another teenage boy was shot and killed at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

