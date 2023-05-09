Live Radio
Security cameras proposed at post offices nationwide after DC woman’s shooting

May 9, 2023, 5:42 PM

Security cameras are just about everywhere in D.C., except post offices. After a woman was shot Monday at a post office in Brentwood, a D.C. lawmaker wants to make them safer.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is introducing legislation that will fund installing security cameras at every post office in the U.S.

After a D.C. resident was robbed at a post office last year, Norton said she floated the idea with the Postal Service and found that the budget for the project made it unlikely.

“The parking lot was not monitored by a security camera. USPS responded that it was not financially feasible to install and maintain security cameras at every postal facility. This bill authorizes appropriations for security cameras at postal facilities,” Norton said in a statement.

This comes a day after police arrested postal worker Davida Johnson, 25, of Southeast D.C., for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal altercation at the post office on Brentwood Road NE.

She is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

