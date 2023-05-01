1 arrested after woman shot at DC post office

A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a postal facility in Northeast D.C. Monday morning.

A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a postal facility in Northeast D.C. Monday morning.

D.C. police told WTOP the shooting happened before 9:30 a.m. on the U.S. Post Office on Brentwood Road.

One woman was shot and taken to the hospital. She is “conscious and breathing,” police said.

One person — another woman — was taken into police custody. It is unclear if she is the shooter.

Police did not say if the women work at the facility.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.