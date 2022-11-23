$50K reward offered after armed robbery at DC post office

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery at a D.C. post office Tuesday afternoon.

A $50,000 reward for information is being offered after an armed robbery at a D.C. post office Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at shortly after 2:30 p.m. on 600 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

The D.C. police responded, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has taken over the investigation. Authorities described the suspect as about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black jacket with brown collar and tan pants and black Hoka brand sneakers with white soles.

Authorities said he fled in the direction eastbound of Pennsylvania Avenue on a dark blue/green cruiser-style bicycle with a tan seat and armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455.

The reward is being offered by the postal inspection service.