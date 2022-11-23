Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
$50K reward offered after armed robbery at DC post office

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 23, 2022, 12:08 PM

A $50,000 reward for information is being offered after an armed robbery at a D.C. post office Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at shortly after 2:30 p.m. on 600 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

The D.C. police responded, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has taken over the investigation. Authorities described the suspect as about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black jacket with brown collar and tan pants and black Hoka brand sneakers with white soles.

Authorities said he fled in the direction eastbound of Pennsylvania Avenue on a dark blue/green cruiser-style bicycle with a tan seat and armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455.

The reward is being offered by the postal inspection service.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

