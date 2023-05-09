Pregnant DC postal worker charged with shooting rival in domestic dispute

A little girl was the only witness when a pregnant postal worker shot a woman in a parking lot, D.C. police said.

Davida Johnson faces several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault with significant bodily injury while armed.

According to court documents, Johnson’s boyfriend drove Johnson to drop her off at the Curseen-Morris facility on Brentwood Road in Northeast just before 9:20 a.m. Monday.

He later told police he saw his young daughter with her mother waiting nearby, the documents said.

The little girl told police that the women started arguing over Johnson’s pregnancy and that they both shared a love interest.

The man told police he didn’t see the shooting, but knew Johnson had a conceal-carry permit, the documents said.

When Johnson got out of the car, her boyfriend said he saw the little girl’s mother approaching while screaming profanities and saying something to the effect of, “I’m going to kick that baby out of your stomach,” court documents said.

That’s when prosecutors said Johnson took out a gun and shot the woman in the shoulder and butt. The woman is expected to survive. Court documents said that the woman did not point anything at Johnson or appeared to have anything in her hands.

After Johnson fled the shooting, her father drove her back to work, where she was arrested, D.C. police noted in the court documents.