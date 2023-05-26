Live Radio
Mayor Bowser tests the waters to kick off pool openings across DC

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

May 26, 2023, 9:37 PM

Pool season in D.C. is officially underway!

Friday afternoon, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the DC Department of Parks and Recreation at the Randall Pool in Southwest D.C. to kick off Memorial Day weekend with a splash.

The mayor was on hand to test the waters—literally—jumping in with kids for a ceremonial splash at a fun-filled family event that featured food, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and of course, the water.

The event was also meant to highlight $17 million in community investments, available through Recreation for All, a District program to expand access to recreational programs, activities and events throughout the city. It’s an initiative that Bowser is very proud of.

Mayor Bowser jumps into the Randall Pool to celebrate the beginning of pool season in D.C. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Mayor Muriel Bowser jumps into the Randall Pool to celebrate the beginning of pool season in D.C. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Kids playing in the Randall Pool at the beginning of pool season in D.C. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Kids playing in the Randall Pool at the beginning of pool season in D.C. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Kids playing in the Randall Pool to celebrate the beginning of pool season in D.C. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Kids playing in the Randall Pool to celebrate the beginning of pool season in D.C. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
“That includes 13,000 summer camp slots, more than 10,000 [Summer Youth Employment Program] slots, splash pads and parks and recreation centers for the whole family,” Bowser told WTOP.

Mayor Bowser also added that D.C. plans to continue its investment into public spaces to make them a featured attraction where families feel safe.

“We hope that people come out and enjoy them,” she said. “We continue to make investments in the buildings, but also into the lighting and security around each of them.”

Starting Saturday, May 27, all public pools and spray parks across the district will be open to the public.

Matt Kaufax

A Northern Virginia native who grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, Matt is thrilled to be back home in the D.C. metro area covering news for a station he grew up listening to. Keeping the community he calls home informed about the day's events is something he considers an honor and privilege.

